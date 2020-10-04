13

Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

B1A4 launch comeback teasers with QR code teaser

B1A4 is ready to come back.

The group will be coming back as a group after 3 years. Becuase some members have 'left' the group, the full lineup consists of CNUSandeul, and Gongchan, but fans are excited about the group nonetheless.

The 4th full album is titled 'Origine', and fans can use the QR code in the bottom of the teaser image to reach a secret video that shows the members' preparation process for this album. Make sure to check it out below and get ready for their long-awaited comeback at 6PM KS Ton the 19th.

vickyzhaolu430 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

B1A4 ♥

vickyzhaolu430 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

B1A4! hwaiting ♥

Share

