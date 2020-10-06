B1A4 release new teaser photos for their new 4th album 'Origine'

Previously, B1A4 brought chills to fans through their horror genre trailer for their new album.

On October 7 at midnight KST, the trio released more teaser photos for their upcoming comeback album 'Origine'. In the teaser photos, the members look much mature as they gaze into the camera.

B1A4 will be making their first comeback since the return of member CNU from his mandatory military service. They will be making a comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers!





