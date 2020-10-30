All the members of 2PM reunite as they enjoy some time together

Recently, 2PM fans shed tears of joy as they were able to see the complete group in a long time.

On October 30, member Taecyeon posted a photo on his Twitter with the caption "Chansung's break." In the photo, all the members, including Jun.K, Junho, Chansung, Wooyoung, and Nichkhun, are seen sitting around a small coffee table as they all pose for the camera.

The members seemed to be enjoying time together as it has been a very long time since the entire group could get together. 2PM meet together as a group from time to time; however, it has been a year since the fans were able to see all six members together.

As many fans saw the photo, they couldn't help but share their joy and happiness. Many fans tweeted their response to the photo, and some stated they shed tears of joy seeing the group together.

Hopefully, the group will be making a comeback soon to bring more bliss to their fans.

