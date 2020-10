Earlier last month, it was reported that AKMU's Suhyun was to make her first solo debut.

On October 7 at midnight KST, the artist finally unveiled the title track poster for her new single. Titled 'Alien', her solo track teaser shows a fun, pop-art design with UFOs and an alien shaped trophy.

AKMU's Suhyun will be releasing her new single on October 16 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!