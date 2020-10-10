10 Korean Drama costumes you can replicate this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and even though it’s safer to stay home than go trick or treating, it doesn’t mean that you can’t switch it up and prepare the perfect Halloween costume. K-Dramas have some of the best costumes that you can replicate, and no, it does not just include the hanbok. Here are some K-Drama inspired Halloween costumes you can try this Halloween.

Ko Ae Shin from ‘Mr. Sunshine’

Nothing says badass more than Ko Ae Shin, and her tattered clothes only represent her priorities. Couple a blue unironed shirt with a padded vest jacket, make rags into hair ties and gloves and bring out an old cotton pajama bottom. Recycling and sustainability are key here.

Yona from ‘Kill Me Heal Me’

This one’s definitely going to be a hit with K-Drama fans. It works better with short hair, but half the costume’s really in playing the part. A school uniform (preferably with a blue checkered skirt and a matching bow with a white shirt), a pink blazer with a name tag, pink hair clips, and some sneakers and joggers to go under the skirt should do the trick. Making your phone wallpaper into a picture of Park Seo Joon (if he doesn’t already occupy it) and showing it around would also add just the right flavor.

Son Oh Gong from ‘A Korean Odyssey’

Grab the loudest patterns, a red or teal shirt, and the puffiest faux fur coat, and you’ll have the look of the Monkey King himself. If you’re feeling brave, get those baby bangs and commit to the costume!

Hong Ra On as Hong Sam Nom from ‘Moonlight Drawn By Clouds’

Hong Ra On passes perfectly well as Hong Sam Nom, and you would pass even better as Hong Ra On as Hong Sam Nom. All you’ll need is some natural makeup, a gat (the Korean traditional hat), a hanbok, and some trust in expedited shipping.

The Ahjumma Squad from ‘When The Camellia Blooms’

Gather your squad around, put on the most ridiculously patterned tracksuits, mismatched socks, and do your hair up in poufs. When it comes to makeup, the louder, the better, and there you have the perfect Korean Ahjumma (that you don’t want to mess with) look.

Ji Eun Tak from ‘Goblin’

This costume will always hold an obvious position on the list. Literally, everything needed for pulling this costume off is a hoodie, a school skirt, a school bag, the largest red scarf you can find, and the brightest smile. To add to it, get your friends to wear mysterious black trench coats and pose as the ultimate trio: Eun Tak, Goblin, and Grim Reaper.

The Ri-Ri couple from ‘Crash Landing On You’

Did anyone say a couple’s costume? Put on your khaki everything or, if possible, get a military costume for the one playing Ri Jung Hyuk, and to get Se Ri’s look, pair your turtleneck with a floral dress and top it off with a light cardigan. Put your hair into a loose side plait and look forlorn in love. If you can pose on a bicycle, it would just be the cherry on the cake.

Lee Gon and Jo Yeong from 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Play the K-Drama community’s most loved pair and go as Lee Gon and Jo Yeong this Halloween! For Lee Gon, any long trench coat and a silk shirt under it would work, but it would be even better if it was embellished with shiny stuff. For Jo Yeong, slick your hair back, grab a neat black suit, a navy blue shirt, and in-ear headphones and wear a permanent look of disapproval. Don’t forget the slight tension that’s ever-present between the two that fans love so much!

Jang Man Wol from 'Hotel Del Luna'

While almost all of Man Wol’s outfits were pulled straight from the runway, the easiest one you can emulate is her Audrey Hepburn inspired look. Get your little black dress, the tiniest purse, and red lipstick. Put your hair up in a bun and tuck a tiara (read: hairpin) on it. Leave the bangs out, grab your coffee, and you’re ready to go!

Yi Yeon from ‘Tale Of Gumiho’

Dye your hair red and part it in the middle. Get some yellow or bright hazel contact lenses and a bright red umbrella. You can paint Yi Yeon’s cherished design on top with silver paint. Now all you need is a sharp black suit, and you’ve got the look! This translates well into a BFFs costume or a siblings costume if your other half wears a button-down shirt with a red blazer and the same contact lenses but on one eye, getting Yi Rang's look en pointe!