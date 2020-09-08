'Workman's Jang Sung Kyu tests negative for the COVID19 after being brought to the hospital with a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius

Earlier this week, TV personality and 'Workman' host Jang Sung Kyu was brought to a hospital over a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

During his hospital visit, Jang Sung Kyu received testing for COVID19. On September 8, the TV personality revealed a negative test result with an SNS update, sharing a screen capture of the text message from the COVID19 response authorities.

He stated, "I was worried but I'm relieved. I want to thank everyone who was worried about me. I will quickly recover. Hope everyone is healthy!!!"





Although Jang Sung Kyu has tested negative for the virus, he will be absent from his radio show on September 9.



