Wonho to hold his first solo pay-per-view concert in partnership with LiveXLive Media

On September 9th, LiveXLive Media announced that they will be producing and airing a global pay-per-view event with Wonho.

Wonho began a new chapter in his career as he released his first single "Losing You" last month on the 14th. He has received much love from his fans who have waited for his return. As many anticipated, the music video and track for "Losing You" gained much love and support.

On September 4th, Wonho released his first solo mini-album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me', which featured the title track "Open Mind". The mini-album also received much love as it topped the world-wide album chart along with the top 1 on iTunes Kpop album chart.

Now Wonho is preparing his first-ever live solo act and a debut performance for his solo mini-album. The concert is produced in partnership with LiveXLive and will be held on September 26 at 8 PM PST/ 11 PM EST, which is September 27 at 12 PM KST.

LiveXLive is a global platform for various live streams and on-demand music content, they previously held an online concert with MONSTA X. Full performances of Wonho's new solo album will be featured on LiveXLive including other original content. The tickets will be on sale starting September 11, at the starting price of $19.99.

Be sure not to miss out on Wonho's live performances.

