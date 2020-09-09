27

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens talk about how scary fans who turned their backs are after seeing negative comments on Chen's Melon page

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community various photos that were captured from a music streaming site.

The captures were from the review page for EXO member Chen's new soundtrack for a drama. 

On September 8th, Chen released the original soundtrack "Your Moonlight" for the SBS drama 'Do You Like Brahms?' According to the captured photos, Chen's new song received a rating of two stars out of five and received many negative comments on the Korean music portal Melon. After seeing the negative comments, netizens talked about how scary fans who turned their backs are.

There are many divided opinions among netizens as many state Chen should be left alone, while some netizens state that netizens who don't know the details should not speak their opinions.

Netizens' Commented:

"The fans are terrorizing his soundtrack review page because he's not leaving the group? that's harsh isn't it?"

"If you don't know the details, you shouldn't say anything. There are reasons people are doing what they do. It's not only because he got married. It's too much to explain so don't add your opinions if you don't know."

"Only the fans suffer."

"The fans aren't doing that for no reason. Chen seems just selfish and irresponsible at this point."

"I don't understand why they're doing that to him just because they don't like him."

"I'm not sure why he keeps insisting to be part of an idol group. I think Chen can become a solo artist since he has the ability to."

"No one is telling him to stop his promotions. He can continue to be a singer just do it outside of EXO. Right now there aren't any EXO promotions after Chen announced his marriage. Also, felt disappointed in the way he announced his marriage. He used to be my bias in EXO but was disappointed a lot and feel he's selfish now."

"That's his solo promotion, why are people slandering him? I think him leaving the group needs to be adjusted with the company and the group. so I don't understand why people curse at him on his solo track."


quark1239510,153 pts 1 hour ago 9
1 hour ago

Are these the same 7 people who showed up to the protest? They're not scary, they're sad obsessed losers. Also these dumbass netizens trying to make it sound like EXO went on hiatus because of Chen and not because three of them are already enlisted and three more about about to be. Delusional all around.

10

skzbest31 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

well i'm not a chen fan but i just listened to it and its a beautiful song. he sung it very well. there's nothing wrong with it

