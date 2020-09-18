Wonho reveals his inner strength in an interview with '1st Look Magazine'

Singer Wonho successfully made his debut as a solo artist and showed off his new mature look.



On September 18th, 1st Look Magazine unveiled the pictorial of solo artist Wonho.



In the pictorial, Wonho showed off his good looks that combine innocence and sexiness. Wonho's chiseled abs that are revealed under the slightly lifted tank top amplifies the unique masculine sensuality that Wonho exudes.







The pictorial included an interview with the singer in which he stated. "I have to be on stage alone with my solo album. At first, I felt a bit overwhelmed thinking that I had to be responsible for the whole performance by myself. However, I think my staff members were able to fill in my shortcomings to create a result that was perfect."

Wonho also revealed the meaning behind his debut album's name 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me'. He stated, "It's talking about the synonyms for the word Love. The definition of love varies from person to person. For me, Love can be the communication between me and my fans and the people of the world. If you see the album, there's a parenthesis that's left empty. I want each person to fill in the brackets with their own definition of love while listening to my songs."







Also, Wonho stated that he was able to have a new perspective about himself as he prepared his solo album. He revealed his inner strength as he quoted Bruce Lee and stated, "I define myself to be someone who is like water. Water changes into various forms given the different environments - sometimes it freezes solid and sometimes it melts. Water also mixes well with anything other than oil. I am that type of person and I also try to be that kind of person. I don't want to be fixed in anything but I'm the person who does their best in the given circumstances."





