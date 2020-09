A Pink's Namjoo has dropped the performance version MV for "Bird".

On September 14 KST, Namjoo unveiled the official performance version MV, a stellar focus on the breathtaking choreography of the song. This is Namjoo's first debut as a solo, a drastic attempt at a whole new concept. The song's lyrics speak of a feeling of liberation, such as "Don't worry, you will be able to fly".

