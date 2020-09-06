Wonho's solo debut single ranks #1 on various iTunes charts

Wonho is making a name for himself.

The former MONSTA X member released his 'Love Synonum #1: Right For Me', and it ranked #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. It also ranked #1 on the iTunes Top K-Pop Album Chart in 20 different countries, including USA, England, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada, and within the top 3 in 10 countries including Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Mexico, Japan, and Hong Kong. The pre-release "Losing You" also ranked #1 in 16 countries on the iTunes K-Pop Song chart.

Congratulations to Wonho!