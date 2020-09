On September 27, WJSN's upcoming subunit WJSN CHOCOME unveiled the 3rd concept photo for their debut single album 'Humph!'

In the concept photos released, the members Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum and Dayoung sit around a giant chocolate dressed in colorful retro fashion. Check them out below!

Meanwhile, the subunit's debut single will be released on October 7 KST.