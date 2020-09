On September 27, K-Culture Festival uploaded a promotional video featuring Super Junior K.R.Y and Red Velvet on their official YouTube channel.





In the video, Super Junior K.R.Y. and Red Velvet are named global Hallyu ambassadors, inviting you to "meet and enjoy Kulture together".





While little has been revealed, we can look forward to what more the 2020 Online K-Culture Festival will be offering. The festival will be spanning across October 10 to November 29 KST.