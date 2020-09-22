ITZY members Yuna and Lia display their strong friendship on Instagram

ITZY members Yuna and Lia displayed their friendship as best friends on Instagram.

On September 22, there were various photos posted on ITZY's official Instagram with the caption, "I wish you are filled with warmth for the rest of your life. Don't get hurt no matter what happens! I love you very very much."









The photos were of the two members Yuna and Lia - the love for each other can be seen clearly in each photo as the duo look fondly at each other and hug in various shots.

ITZY released their third mini-album 'Not Shy' on August 13 of this year. They finished their promotions on September 13, after a month of performing and showing off their title track of the same name. ITZY has been continuing to receive much love from fans both in Korea and overseas.