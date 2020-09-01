10

VIXX's Ravi selected as main endorsement model of new casual street brand 'Lucky Marche'

VIXX's Ravi has been selected as the main endorsement model of a newly launched, casual streetwear brand, 'Lucky Marche'!

Described as a "young, casual, genderless brand targeting the 2535 MZ generation", 'Lucky Marche' was freshly launched online by parent company KOLON Fashion n Culture back on August 28. In light of the brand's launch, 'Lucky Marche' also revealed a refreshing fall/winter collection look book featuring their model Ravi, posing alongside models of various race and color.

Check out Ravi and his crew in 'Lucky Marche's trendy new 2020 fall/winter look book cuts, below!

Ravi is pretty handsome! He looks good in those clothes! Grats to him!

