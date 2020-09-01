9

2

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Taemin & Lucas get ready to have fun in a character teaser for SuperM's first reality show, 'Mtopia'

AKP STAFF

Fans can look forward to SuperM having a fun time hanging out, trying out all kinds of sporting activities, and bonding in their upcoming first reality show, 'Mtopia'!

In a new character teaser clip ahead of 'Mtopia' premiere, SuperM members Taemin and Lucas wear big smiles on their faces the entire time as they get away from their busy idol schedules and have a good time. SuperM's 'Mtopia' is expected to premiere this September 23 at 11 AM KST via streaming platform Wavve, airing every Wednesdays afterward. 


Meanwhile, SuperM are currently gearing up for the release of their 1st full album 'Super One', set to drop this September 25. 

  1. Lucas
  2. Taemin
  3. SuperM
7 397 Share 82% Upvoted

3

quark123959,317 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I really hope there's more everyone teasing Taemin like The Beginning. He had it good as maknae for too long. 😁😁😁

Share

3

xx-jenn-xx3,338 pts 45 minutes ago 3
45 minutes ago

awww they are cute as hell!! I love them! Lucas did not skip leg day

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND