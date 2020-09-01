Taemin & Lucas get ready to have fun in a character teaser for SuperM's first reality show, 'Mtopia'

Fans can look forward to SuperM having a fun time hanging out, trying out all kinds of sporting activities, and bonding in their upcoming first reality show, 'Mtopia'!

In a new character teaser clip ahead of 'Mtopia' premiere, SuperM members Taemin and Lucas wear big smiles on their faces the entire time as they get away from their busy idol schedules and have a good time. SuperM's 'Mtopia' is expected to premiere this September 23 at 11 AM KST via streaming platform Wavve, airing every Wednesdays afterward.



Meanwhile, SuperM are currently gearing up for the release of their 1st full album 'Super One', set to drop this September 25.