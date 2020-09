Aoora has dropped his dance performance video for "Twerk".



His new single "Twerk (Balança a bunda)" is a high-energy dance track produced by DJ-FRIDAY and featuring the vocals of YouTuber Edward Avila. In the performance MV above, Aoora and his dancers go over the track's powerful choreography on the basketball court.

Watch Aoora's "Twerk" performance MV above and his previous MV below if you missed it.