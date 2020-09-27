'Not Shy' becomes ITZY's latest MV to surpass 100M YouTube views

ITZY has achieved another YouTube view milestone!

On the afternoon of September 27 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest music video "Not Shy" surpassed 100 million views, making it the group's fourth music video to do so. The music video hit the milestone in only 41 days.

JYP Entertainment celebrated the achievement by sharing a commemorative image through their official social media channels.

Meanwhile, "Not Shy" is the title track off of their 3rd mini album of the same name, which was released on August 17.

Check out the full commemorative image below!