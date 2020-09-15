KNK drops the album preview for their upcoming third mini-album 'KNK Airline'

KNK is completely suited up for their comeback as they release the album preview for their upcoming third mini-album 'KNK Airline'.

On September 16 at midnight KST, the group unveiled the album track medley to give fans a taste of their third mini-album. The teaser shows the five tracks that are included in the album with various genres. The music is previewed each with a slide show of the photos of each member.



KNK will drop their comeback album on September 17 at 6 PM KST. There are less than two days to board the flight to 'KNK Airline' so wait for the flight while listening to their album teaser above.