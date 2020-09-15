SONAMOO's Nahyun & Sumin win lawsuit against TS Entertainment, court rules their contracts invalid

According to media outlet reports on September 15, the court has ruled in favor of SONAMOO members Nahyun and Sumin in their ongoing lawsuit against TS Entertainment over the validity of their exclusive contracts.

Back on September 10, legal representatives of Nahyun and Sumin and of TS Entertainment attended the court's final ruling session in the initial exclusive contract validity lawsuit. Ultimately, the court declared that Nahyun and Sumin held individual rights to end their exclusive contracts with TS Entertainment, due to TS Entertainment's failure to uphold their part of the contract.

As a result, Nahyun and Sumin's exclusive contracts with their former agency has officially come to an end as of May 23, 2019. However, TS Entertainment is seeking to submit an appeal with the court regarding this ruling, according to Nahyun and Sumin's legal representative.

In the case that TS Entertainment files for an appeal, the lawsuit may be extended for another trial period.