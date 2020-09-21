34

5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua radiates in solo 'Beauty+' pictorial

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua decided to try on genderless fashion styles for her latest solo pictorial, with the October issue of 'Beauty+' magazine!

The theme of this particular pictorial depicted Shuhua's portrayals of two different images - one of a quiet and reserved girl, and the other of a carefree boy. In her recent set of pictorial preview cuts below, Shuhua radiates with her clean, unblemished beauty. 

More of Shuhua's full 'Beauty+' pictorial and interview will be available via the magazine's official SNS, YouTube, and website!

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Shuhua
1

arjun31045 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

underrated visual of kpop. she's soo pretty & cute😇. both Miyeon , ShuHua are Top visuals

1

loveshuhua1 pt 2 days ago
2 days ago

its versatility leaves me speechless, incredibly beautiful and perfect.

