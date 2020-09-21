(G)I-DLE's Shuhua radiates in solo 'Beauty+' pictorial

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua decided to try on genderless fashion styles for her latest solo pictorial, with the October issue of 'Beauty+' magazine!

The theme of this particular pictorial depicted Shuhua's portrayals of two different images - one of a quiet and reserved girl, and the other of a carefree boy. In her recent set of pictorial preview cuts below, Shuhua radiates with her clean, unblemished beauty.

More of Shuhua's full 'Beauty+' pictorial and interview will be available via the magazine's official SNS, YouTube, and website!