TREASURE talk about doing nothing but practicing for their comeback for the past month + members' growths since debut

In light of their super speedy comeback last week with the release of their 2nd single album, 'The First Step: Chapter Two', YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE took part in a press interview where they talked about how busy they've been!

First, TREASURE revealed, "Our 'The First Step' series was planned out even before our debut. We were so busy we didn't have time to blink, but we just worked hard without thinking about the fatigue, instead thinking of our fans."

The members then explained that they began practicing and working on their comeback as soon as their debut "Boy" promotions came to an end. The boys did nothing but sleep, practice, and occasionally communicate with fans for the past month, focussing on their first ever comeback since debut.

Next, the TREASURE members described their comeback song "I Love You" as a teen-crush concept, topped with a much more energetic and lively performance from their debut song "Boy". Leader Hyunsuk shared, "I was really proud when I saw how much the members grew as we wrapped up our last 'Boy' stage and began practicing for 'I Love You', and in another sense it make me choke up. They've all improved so much in such a short period of time, from coordinating audio to finding the camera."

Have you checked out TREASURE's comeback with "I Love You" yet?