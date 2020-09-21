Yezi to return with a new single release in October

Solo artist Yezi is returning next month with new music!

According to media outlet reports on September 22, Yezi will be releasing a new single titled "MeMyo" (romanized) some time in mid-October. A sneak preview of this single was first revealed via Yezi's personal YouTube channel earlier this year. The track combines a powerful hip-hop beat with a delicate, relaxed melody.

Meanwhile, this will mark Yezi's first official music release in approximately 7 months, since her single 'Home' in the spring.