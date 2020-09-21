24

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Yezi to return with a new single release in October

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Yezi is returning next month with new music!

According to media outlet reports on September 22, Yezi will be releasing a new single titled "MeMyo" (romanized) some time in mid-October. A sneak preview of this single was first revealed via Yezi's personal YouTube channel earlier this year. The track combines a powerful hip-hop beat with a delicate, relaxed melody. 

Meanwhile, this will mark Yezi's first official music release in approximately 7 months, since her single 'Home' in the spring. 

  1. Yezi
2 1,018 Share 83% Upvoted

0

ageekdabigpdx46 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Queen is back but srsly we need a physical album. We are craving for more Yezi! I wish there was a cd for Home and My Gravity. I am disappointed also with Jessi and Song Jieun that they didn't have their recent albums up for sale.

Share

0

mubbles51518 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

yasss we missed her!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND