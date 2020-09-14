Bada updates fans for first time after giving birth; says listening to BTS's 'Dynamite' is 'healing time'

Bada is giving fans an update on her life since the birth of her first child.



On September 14 KST, the former S.E.S member took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of her laying in bed.



"Hello, fans. I hope you all had a happy morning. I have met a beautiful baby, so every day we've been having a morning that shines with joy. It is all thanks to everyone who supported and prayed for us. We are so grateful for everything and thanks again," she began the caption.



She continued that while she currently is focusing on spending time with her newborn, she anticipates when she can return to her fans. She then once again expressed her gratitude to her fans and offers her "support, blessings, respect, and gratitude" to the world's prospective mothers and current mothers.



"When we listen to BTS's 'Dynamite,' it's a healing time," she playfully added at the end.



In response to her post, her Instagram followers left a number of supportive messages, including "Congratulations. Take good care of yourself," "We'll wait until the day that we can see you," and "We're cheering you on."



Meanwhile, Bada gave birth to her first child, a girl, on September 7.

