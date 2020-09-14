5

Bada updates fans for first time after giving birth; says listening to BTS's 'Dynamite' is 'healing time'

Bada is giving fans an update on her life since the birth of her first child.

On September 14 KST, the former S.E.S member took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of her laying in bed.

"Hello, fans. I hope you all had a happy morning. I have met a beautiful baby, so every day we've been having a morning that shines with joy. It is all thanks to everyone who supported and prayed for us. We are so grateful for everything and thanks again," she began the caption.

She continued that while she currently is focusing on spending time with her newborn, she anticipates when she can return to her fans. She then once again expressed her gratitude to her fans and offers her "support, blessings, respect, and gratitude" to the world's prospective mothers and current mothers.

"When we listen to BTS's 'Dynamite,' it's a healing time," she playfully added at the end.

In response to her post, her Instagram followers left a number of supportive messages, including "Congratulations. Take good care of yourself," "We'll wait until the day that we can see you," and "We're cheering you on."

Meanwhile, Bada gave birth to her first child, a girl, on September 7.

🌼팬 여러분 ~~안녕하세요 ~^^🌼. 모두 행복한 아침 맞이하셨길~ 🌿🌸 저는 ⭐️예쁜 아가를 만나서 매일 기쁨으로 빛나는 아침을 맞이하고 있습니다 ^^ 모두가 응원해 주시고 기도해 주신 덕분입니다~너무 모든게 다 감사하고 또 감사합니다~🍀⭐️🍀 당분간 아가와의 시간에 집중 해야겠지만 이 시간 감사히 충만하게 보내고 ~곧 여러분 곁으로 더 넓은 바다가 되어 찾아 가겠습니다 ~^^ 다시한번 늘 응원해주시는 팬여러분께 마음 전하며 이세상 모든 예비맘,엄마,그리고 어머님들께 응원과 축복과 존경과 감사를 전합니다 사랑합니다 ~💐 #너무너무행복한 #아침 #안부 #love #감사합니다 #bts #다이너마이트들으며 #힐링타임 #행복한충전 #바다신생아 #바다2세#boom #네이비들#사랑해요💜

