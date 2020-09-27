These are the top 10 most streamed K-pop boy groups, girl groups, and solo artists on 'Spotify'

Wondering which K-pop artists are streamed the most on 'Spotify'?

On an online community forum, a netizen listed the top 10 most-streamed K-pop artists by categorizing them into 'solo', 'boy group', and 'girl group' singers.

Among the solo singers, IU, Taeyeon, and Jay Park topped the list of most streams, while BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Red Velvet and BTS, EXO, Seventeen topped their respective categories. Each number reflects the artist's comprehensive number of streams on 'Spotify' from their singles and albums.

Without categorization, the Kpop artists that have been streamed the most on 'Spotify' are BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE.

Check out the lists below:

SOLO (Artist Name / Number of streams):

1. IU / 670 million

2. Taeyeon / 458 million

3. Jay Park / 433 million

4. Psy / 376 million

5. Sunmi / 312 million

6. BTS J-Hope / 308 million

7. Kim Chung Ha 303 million

8. BTS RM / 298 million

9. BTS SUGA / 281 million

10. G-Dragon 270 million





GIRL GROUPS:

1. BLACKPINK / 3.19 billion

2. TWICE / 1.82 billion

3. Red Velvet / 1.22 billion

4. MAMAMOO / 574 million

5. (G)I-DLE / 564 million

6. ITZY / 383 million

7. Girls' Generation / 383 million

8. GFriend / 302 million

9. 2NE1 / 289 million

10. EXID / 275 million





BOY GROUPS:

1. BTS / 11.87 billion

2. EXO / 1.8 billion

3. Seventeen / 998 million

4. BIG BANG / 995 million

5. Stray Kids / 770 million

6. NCT127 / 769 million

7. MONSTA X / 689 million

8. GOT7 / 640 million

9. iKON / 628 million

10. DAY6 / 502 million

Top rankings when combined:

1. BTS / 11.87 billion

2. BLACKPINK / 3.19 billion

3. TWICE / 1.82 billion

4. EXO / 1.8 billion

5. Red Velvet / 1.22 billion

6. Seventeen / 998 million

7. BIG BANG / 995 million

8. Stray Kids / 770 million

9. NCT 127 / 769 million

10. MONSTA X / 689 million

Which artists do you stream the most on 'Spotify'?