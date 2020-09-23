13

0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Supreme Court maintains prison sentences of 5 years & 2.5 years for Jung Joon Young & Choi Jonghun for group sexual assault

On September 24, the Supreme Court made its final decision regarding former singer Jung Joon Young (31) and former singer Choi Jonghun (30), as well as 3 others, facing charges for group sexual assault. 

The Supreme Court has officially maintained the decisions made by earlier courts regarding Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun as valid. As a result, Jung Joon Young's sentence of 5 years in prison has been finalized, and Choi Jonghun's sentence of 2.5 years in prison has been finalized. 

Despite Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun's appeals that any sexual relations were voluntary, the Supreme Court ruled the defendants indisputably guilty of taking advantage of the plaintiff while intoxicated, illegally filming the plaintiff without consent, etc.

Additionally, according to the trial, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun attempted to submit evidence of a settlement reached with the plaintiff; however, they were not able to submit clear evidence of a settlement being fulfilled in time. 

blackjacksfourev94 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Wow...they damaged their victims' lives and it's 2.5 and 5 years? That's ridiculous! 25 to life I say! Throw away the key! Justice for the victims should ALWAYS be the first priority.

10

adamj277 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The sentences for sexual assault are a joke. Not only in Korea but in many countries. 5 years and 2.5 years. Disgusting.

