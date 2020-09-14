Teacher at an all-girls' middle school plays porn during an online class session

On September 10th, a teacher at an all-girls' middle school in Seoul played a pornographic video during an online class session. The teacher claimed that it was a mistake, however, his actions had already left many students in shock.

The incident occurred when students were preparing for an online PE class at a girls' middle school in Seoul. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the students were taking the class online. The class started but the video feed showed the corner of a wall and a TV screen without the teacher's face showing.

The students began logging on and began posting greetings on the chat. However, the video feed continued and the TV screen began to display pornography. In the chat room, the teacher's id is shown to post a greeting as well saying "Hi ^^".

After 30 seconds, a part of the teacher's body is visible and the video is stopped. This online class was streamed to a combination of five classes together.

Parents found out about the incident through their shocked children and they reported to the school in protest. Since then, the teacher has been excluded to teach any class. After the parent conference, the parents have decided to demand the teacher be revoked of his teaching rights permanently.

The teacher had broadcasted the video on the TV through his smartphone and claimed that he had accidentally left the rear camera on instead of the front-facing camera to display his face.

Currently, the police are investigating if the teacher had other intentions during the class. They will decide whether the teacher is guilty of indecent acts or a violation of the Information and Communication Network Act after further investigations.