Captain Lee Keun criticized after training IZ*ONE and possibly violating international law

Recently, Captain Lee Keun appeared on IZ*ONE's variety show 'On:tact' and trained the girls. As the episode aired, there have been a few netizens who are worried that he had violated international law since there are members who are underaged.

The episode aired on Mnet on September 23 and showed Captain Lee Keun strictly training the girls. The members of IZ*ONE were all dressed in soldier uniforms and were seen standing in a line ready to train.

However, one netizen who saw the episode pointed out that underaged individuals are prohibited from participating in army training. They commented on social media that the military training violates the International Human Rights Act. He stated, "Isn't there a minor in the IZ*ONE girl group? Giving military education to children and teenagers is in violation of the Convention on the Rights of Children, an international human rights law. But now they're using this as content for a broadcast?"









The comment quickly spread across online communities as netizens began responding to the netizen's claim. Another netizen responded, "What about the Junior Marine camps or JRPTC programs?", "Please keep these nonsense opinions to yourself", and "These type of people are the ones who claim that the army training kills kids."









