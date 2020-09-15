SuperM unveils super chic teaser photos as they prepare to release their full album 'Super One'

SuperM is gearing up for another promotion as they are scheduled to release their full album 'Super One'.

As previously reported, SuperM announced they will be promoting with two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. The group has already successfully released their two lead singles "100" and "Tiger Inside". Now, they're getting ready to come back with their full album.

On September 16, the boy group released new chic teaser photos. In the set of photos, the group is dressed uniformly in red as they stare intently into the camera. The series of teaser photos also include a more abstract, black, and white photos of the members.

SuperM's full album 'Super One' is set to release on September 25th. Take a look at their teaser pictures above and below while staying tuned in for more until the full release!