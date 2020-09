On September 16 at midnight KST, (G)I-DLE released a mysterious teaser image with the caption "Coming Soon".

The teaser image is black and white showing a girl looking out the window playing the guitar. Fans are guessing what this could be about and some are guessing that a member will release a new single or possibly an OST for a movie. Previously (G)I-DLE released their single "DUMDi DUMDi" on August 3, 2020.

