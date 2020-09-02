SUGA names BTS's solo performance at an in-person 'Grammy Awards' as the group's next big goal

On September 2, BTS held a global media conference day in light of their historic achievement earlier this week - becoming the first ever Korean artist to rank #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for the week of September 5.

On this day, BTS looked back on how the global COVID19 pandemic affected their plans for 2020. RM said, "2020 started out great. We released an album and had plans to go on tour. But due to COVID19, it was all cancelled and I did get angry from it. My hope is that this COVID19 situation will come to an end as soon as possible, and that we can all remember it as something that we all fought through with our best efforts."



Back in January, BTS made their 'Grammy Awards' debut by appearing in a special collaboration stage. Member SUGA, the group's official goal-setter, commented, "I'm proud of the fact that all of the goals I named in the past have come true, but I'm also feeling pressured about having to state our next goal. Earlier this year, we had a collaboration stage at the 'Grammys' but I would like for us to have a solo stage. An award at the 'Grammys' would be great too, but first and foremost, I want to show BTS's performance at that stage."



Finally, BTS stressed their strong longing for the stage. "The 'Grammy Awards' is a stage that all musicians dream of. We would love to perform there and also receive an award. But more than anything, we want to perform on an outdoor stage. It's become a dream for us, because we have no idea when it will be possible. Our wish is to have a big crowd and hold a giant festival show. Nothing else feels more like a dream right now," RM spoke on behalf of the group.



He added on, "There is an album this year we have been preparing diligently for a long time, and we plan on holding a concert, although it seems most likely that it will be online. We will do our best to fulfill our roles and not forget about what we do as performers."

