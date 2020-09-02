VAV's Lou, Jacob, & St. Van pull off unique boyfriend visuals in 'Made For Two' concept photos

VAV have dropped more individual concept images of members Lou, Jacob, and St.Van for their romantic new comeback album, 'Made For Two'!

Each of the VAV members depict cozy boyfriend visuals in their own, unique styles, with breathtaking scenes of Jeju island in the background.

Meanwhile, VAV's upcoming comeback with their 6th mini album 'Made For Two' will be out this September 15 at 12 PM KST. Due to member Baron's mandatory military enlistment, VAV will return this fall as 6-members.