3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

VAV's Lou, Jacob, & St. Van pull off unique boyfriend visuals in 'Made For Two' concept photos

AKP STAFF

VAV have dropped more individual concept images of members Lou, Jacob, and St.Van for their romantic new comeback album, 'Made For Two'!

Each of the VAV members depict cozy boyfriend visuals in their own, unique styles, with breathtaking scenes of Jeju island in the background. 

Meanwhile, VAV's upcoming comeback with their 6th mini album 'Made For Two' will be out this September 15 at 12 PM KST. Due to member Baron's mandatory military enlistment, VAV will return this fall as 6-members. 

  1. VAV
  2. St.Van
  3. Jacob
  4. Lou
1 399 Share 100% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx3,353 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg st. van...yes so much yes....heck yes i'll take your hand...

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND