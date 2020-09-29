Seo Un & Seo Jun's mom talks about why she's been pushing Lee Hwi Jae for a third child

On the September 29 broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Flavor of Wife', Lee Hwi Jae's wife Moon Jung Won - also known as Seo Un and Seo Jun's lovely mother - appeared as a guest panelist!

On this day, all of the program's panelists greeted viewers dressed in hanbok for the Chuseok holidays, and many of the panelists pointed out that Moon Jung Won rocked the ideal image of a beautiful, traditional Korean woman. During the show, Lee Hwi Jae also boasted about a massage gun gift he recently received from his wife, earning jealousy.





Then, the topic of Lee Hwi Jae and Moon Jung Won's plans for another child came up again! Previously, Lee Hwi Jae confessed to viewers that his wife wanted to have a third child, but he was still hesitant. Today, Moon Jung Won shared, "My husband is entering his fifties soon, but he's suddenly become very attractive these days since he's been working out. When he's going around the house, you can see his muscles and those shouldn't go to waste."

She then added on, "The twins are so chaotic, so I'm really hoping for a daughter. But my husband says he doesn't want to."

Lee Hwi Jae refuted, "It's not that I don't want to, but the weight of being the head of the family is very heavy."

