BLACKPINK are 'Lovesick Girls' in dramatic comeback MV teaser

BLACKPINK have released a short, but impactful new MV teaser for their upcoming comeback title track, "Lovesick Girls"!

Judging by the sound and the visuals of the MV teaser so far, it looks like the BLACKPINK girls will be returning with a more youthful vibe through "Lovesick Girls", after delivering a powerful performance through their first pre-release "How You Like That" in June and then going for a bright, cheery concept in their second pre-release, "Ice Cream". From the group's recently released full comeback tracklist, fans know that members Jennie and Jisoo also participated in writing the lyrics to "Lovesick Girls". 

Can't wait for BLACKPINK's full comeback with their "Lovesick Girls" MV as well as the complete release of 'The Album', on October 2 at 12 AM EST!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I saw this on my youtube home page and almost spat out my drink cuz of how excited I was LMAO. Let me just say, the MV teaser looks and sounds AMAZING

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I have a feeling this will be their best comeback for 2020 😍🎵❤️.

