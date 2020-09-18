8

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU donates 100 million Won for her 12th anniversary since debut

AKP STAFF

IU donated 100 million Won for her 12th anniversary since debut.

On September 18, her label EDAM Entertainment revealed IU donated 100 million Won ($86,129.31 USD) under her fan club name IUAENA. The singer-songwriter donated 50 million Won ($43,064.65 USD) to Snail of Love and 50 million Won to the Korean Unwed Mothers' Families Association.

On her label's Instagram account, IU expressed, "Just like how violets are more beautiful when they bloom together, it's better to shine together than alone. IU and UAENA shine the most when we're together. With our fragile but silently sparkling hearts, I made a warm donation in our name to worthy causes. Thank you, and I love you, UAENA."

Congratulations to IU and UAENA on 12 years! 

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 혼자 필 때보다 모여서 피어 날 때 더 아름다운 제비꽃무리처럼, 혼자 빛날 때보다 여럿이 불을 켤 때 더 눈부신 반딧불이들처럼. 아이유와 유애나는 함께할 때 가장 빛나요. ⠀ 연약하지만 묵묵히 반짝일 마음들을 모아 따뜻함이 필요한 곳에 우리의 이름으로 작은 온기를 보냈습니다. ⠀ 고맙고 사랑해요 유애나♥

A post shared by EDAM ENT Official (이담엔터테인먼트) (@edam.official) on

  1. IU
0 476 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND