Red Velvet's Joy exudes elegant sensuality as her beauty fully blooms to maturity on the cover of 'Marie Claire'

Recently, the Autumn pictorial of Red Velvet member Joy has been released.

The pictorial with Marie Claire Magazine features different vibes of Joy as she shows off her own unique chick yet elegant appearance.

In the pictorial, Joy perfectly matches various styles from the artistic dress from Coach to the unique Coach X Basquiat collection of bags. She shows off her own sensual charm as she expresses professionalism as a pictorial model.

In every shot, Joy also shows off perfect poses to fit each outfit and concept. It was later revealed by staff members that Joy maintained a professional attitude and was praised by the field staff.

Meanwhile, more photos of Red Velvet's Joy Autumn pictorial will be available in the October edition of Marie Claire Magazine.