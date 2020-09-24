[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] VAV - 'Made For Two'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. MADE FOR TWO

2. Into You

3. Moto

4. Hold Tight

5. You Taught Me Love

MADE FOR TWO is VAV's first attempt at really appealing to popular mainstream music trends since the enlistment of one of their members. The album focuses on softer vocal stylings with more aggressive instrumentals to contrast. The group showcases a slightly different sound and appeal with this album release.

The group's title track, "MADE FOR TWO" is really EDM heavy in the instrumental, but I find the group's really soft vocal to not be impactful on the overall sound. I spent the song enjoying it, but wondering if there would ever be a climax. It left me a little unsatisfied when it came to song progression. After the title, I was super surprised to find out that track 2, "Into You", is entirely in English. The song is summery, light-hearted, and easy to listen to.

"Moto" is a dancey house track with really good vocal harmonies and serves as probably my favorite song on this album. It's a little less soft than the songs prior and after and has a catchy and infectious house beat that isn't in your face. The album rounds out with two soft ballad style tracks, "Hold Tight" and "You Taught Me Love". Both tracks are downtempo and many of the members sing in challenging high registers.

MV REVIEW

VAV's music video for "MADE FOR TWO" is by far one of the group's most simple comebacks ever. They chose to really focus on the performance and song's emotional aspect rather than go overboard with the theatrics in the MV. The overall vibe is not extravagant and the nature shots and choreography do complement the title track very well. I actually began liking the title more after watching the MV as they seem to be complementary.





SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..7

MV Concept……..7

MV Score: 7.3





Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...7

Album Score: 7.0





Overall: 7.15