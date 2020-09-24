19

Big Bang's T.O.P shares interesting posts on his Instagram as he updates his fans through social media

Big Bang's T.O.P continues to update his fans through social media as he shares various posts without captions.

On September 23, he posted two photos in which one of them he is seen with a cigarette in his mouth wearing a white button-down shirt with red smudges that look like blood.

T.O.P still shows off the unique charismatic gaze that he is known for. 

In another post, he shared a short video of him unboxing a gift from YouTube. He didn't include a caption but on the comments, he wrote "I ma YouTuber."

I ma Youtuber

Meanwhile, T.O.P gained the attention of the netizens when it was reported that he had renewed his contract with YG Entertainment for the third time.

Ah, Top he does have an eclectic collection of art both real and digital... and thats cool that YT sent a gift.. they deserve it all their videos are still being watched..even though they haven't promoted...

Every time TOP shares images of his house I always wonder why a man who collects chairs has no chairs in what seems to be his main gallery room

