Big Bang's T.O.P shares interesting posts on his Instagram as he updates his fans through social media

Big Bang's T.O.P continues to update his fans through social media as he shares various posts without captions.

On September 23, he posted two photos in which one of them he is seen with a cigarette in his mouth wearing a white button-down shirt with red smudges that look like blood.

T.O.P still shows off the unique charismatic gaze that he is known for.

In another post, he shared a short video of him unboxing a gift from YouTube. He didn't include a caption but on the comments, he wrote "I ma YouTuber."

Meanwhile, T.O.P gained the attention of the netizens when it was reported that he had renewed his contract with YG Entertainment for the third time.