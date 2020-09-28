Fans ecstatic that TWICE finally filmed their new music video with another production company besides NAIVE

Recently, TWICE fans have been celebrating as news that the girl group filmed their new music video with another production company became public.

TWICE has been at full throttle in preparations for their comeback in October. According to an official, it was confirmed that TWICE had just completed filming their new music video.

The girl group is making a comeback in four months since the release of "More & More". Many are excited to see what new charms TWICE will bring to the table. Also, many fans are more ecstatic to hear that the girl group filmed their music video with another production company other than the usual NAIVE Production.

Previously, fans complained about the work of NAIVE Production as they requested a better treatment and better work quality of the girls' albums and music videos.

Finally, the fans have gotten their wish and are now excited for TWICE's comeback more than ever.

JYPE confirmed that TWICE has recently finished filming the MV for their new song, to be released Oct 26th



It's also confirmed they filmed the MV with another production company instead of Naivehttps://t.co/d32sF35EZ0#TWICE #트와이스 @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/pUPEL8WajQ — misa •ᴗ• (@misayeon) September 28, 2020

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, TWICE finally escapes from them."

"Nice."



"Congrats for not working with NAIVE."



"Good good."



"So happy TWICE is not working with NAIVE anymore."



"They weren't that bad at first but the production quality became worse and worse so the fans wanted TWICE to try a new production company."



"Yeah, the fans had protested against them for a while. Sent the protesting truck to the company. lol."



"Fans got madder when the production team plagiarized."



"Man, finally TWICE leaves behind NAIVE."

