Cardi B says her new song with BLACKPINK is amazing

Previously, many netizens and fans alike were in the discussion whether BLACKPINK will be working with another pop sensation Cardi B.

Back in August, fans found an alleged hint that the girl group will be working with the American rapper. Since then, many netizens and fans have been avidly and ecstatically been guessing if BLACKPINK will be able to do another spectacular duet.

On September 19th KST, BLACKPINK dropped the tracklist for their first full album which had fans screaming. Cardi B's name was clearly written on the fourth track "Bet You Wanna" of the new album confirming that the fans' speculations were true.

To solidify this news, Cardi B herself took to social media to tweet how the song with BLACKPINK is amazing and tweeted "Bardipink in your area" along with retweeting the tracklist of BLACKPINK's album.

Bardipink in your area👀👀👀👀 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2020

And the song is amazing 😉 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2020

The news spread fast as many fans celebrated and are anticipating the new album to be released.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK successfully released their single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez and are preparing to release their first full album on October 2 KST.