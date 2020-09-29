42

News
Posted by haydn-an

Cardi B says her new song with BLACKPINK is amazing



Previously, many netizens and fans alike were in the discussion whether BLACKPINK will be working with another pop sensation Cardi B.

Back in August, fans found an alleged hint that the girl group will be working with the American rapper. Since then, many netizens and fans have been avidly and ecstatically been guessing if BLACKPINK will be able to do another spectacular duet.

On September 19th KST, BLACKPINK dropped the tracklist for their first full album which had fans screaming. Cardi B's name was clearly written on the fourth track "Bet You Wanna" of the new album confirming that the fans' speculations were true.

To solidify this news, Cardi B herself took to social media to tweet how the song with BLACKPINK is amazing and tweeted "Bardipink in your area" along with retweeting the tracklist of BLACKPINK's album.

The news spread fast as many fans celebrated and are anticipating the new album to be released. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK successfully released their single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez and are preparing to release their first full album on October 2 KST.

  BLACKPINK
1

Jaycaleb8786
19 minutes ago

I'll keep saying it and KEEP being right - Blackpink is being USED by trash from the USA - and I'm American.

0

Kopano201
53 minutes ago

what kind of news is this, of course she would say that since its her song?? what she gonna say, that it's shit?

