Netizens wonder how many people know about BTS' pre-debut as backup dancers for a hologram singer

Did you know that BTS members used to be backup dancers for a hologram singer?

Recently, a Korean netizen on an online community forum asked the readers if anybody - especially ARMYs - can recognize this particular screenshot.





The screenshot was actually from GLAM's performance of "Glamorous", featuring the vocaloid singer SeeU! The hologram character SeeU was a fictional character whose voice was borrowed from Dahee, a member of GLAM. In this first-ever 'live performance' of SeeU, BTS members SUGA, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook were backup dancers alongside GLAM.



This 'Inkigayo' performance took place in July of 2012, approximately one year prior to BTS's official debut. Under the post, netizens and fans talked about their reflections on this rare pre-debut moment of the four BTS members.

Some comments include:

"Wow, these boys lived really diligently even as backup dancers"

"Oh my gosh, Bang PD...who are you..."

"They were 2D backup dancers, they worked really hard"

"LOL I used to be a fan of the vocaloid but had no idea that those dancers were BTS members"

"I wonder for how long they have craved to be on their own stage T_T"

"They did all kinds of stuff before they were famous..."

Did you already know that the BTS members used to be dancers for a hologram character?