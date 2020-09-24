Jessi states she checked the comments after the first episode of 'Sixth Sense' and they were filled with malicious comments about her

On tvN's variety show 'Sixth Sense', Jessi mentioned the malicious comments about her.



On September 24th, the fourth episode of 'Sixth Sense' aired. From the beginning of the episode, there was much commotion among the cast members as they tried to say hello to one another.

Jessi made everyone laugh as she pointed out that Yoo Jae Suk had become so skinny and yelled out "Wow, you're so skinny. You lost a lot of weight." Then actress Oh Na Ra pointed out a scar on Yoo Jae Suk's face and asked if he had hurt himself while shaving. When he tried to explain what happened, Jessi said, "He got rid of a mole." As soon as she said that everyone's attention gathered to the topic of Yoo Jae Suk's mole.

Yoo Jae Suk continued to try to explain the scar but no one was listening as they continue to talk about his mole. Ultimately, Yoo Jae Suk broke up the conversation as he stated "Does anybody listen to me now?" Yoo Jae Suk clarified that he had a simple pimple and began the show.



As this episode was filmed right after the first episode was broadcasted, the cast members took the time to share their thoughts on it. Cast member Oh Na Ra stated that she had watched the first episode with fellow actors Ma Dong Suk and Jung Kyung Ho since they were filming a movie together.



Meanwhile, Jessi claimed that this was the first time she had ever checked the comment section. She stated, "I looked at the comment section for fun...But there were a lot of curses." Jeon So Min quickly tried to comfort her by say, "That means they're all interested."



Still, Jessi expressed her satisfaction with the program and stated, "They were very fresh. Very fresh".





