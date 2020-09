According to an exclusive report on September 24, NCT will be partnering up with Mnet for the first time ever to launch a reality show, 'NCT WORLD 2.0'!

One representative from Mnet's side remarked, "It's true that production for 'NCT WORLD 2.0' is underway and it will air on Mnet. More specific details will be released in the near future."

The upcoming program is expected to feature all 23 NCT 2020 members.