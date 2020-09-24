6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Soo Man revealed to have produced LOOПΔ's comeback title track once again

According to media outlet reports on September 24, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man took part in producing LOOПΔ's comeback title track once again!

Previously, Lee Soo Man worked with the LOOПΔ girls by producing their hit title track "So What". This will mark LOOПΔ's second collaboration with SM Entertainment founder, and LOOПΔ remain the only K-Pop artists outside of SM Entertainment to have received Lee Soo Man's producing guidance. 

Meanwhile, LOOПΔ will be returning this October 19 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'Midnight (12:00)'.

meera-sahir522 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

I'm really awaiting for LOONA's comeback; So What was one of my favorite K-pop tracks from early 2020, tbh. I'm delighted that Lee Soo Man has foreseen LOONA's potential as a group and decided to act on it.

Either way, can't wait for 19th of October~!

0

venoa596 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

He must have love the loona concept , and blames himself for not think of it first ( joking ) ! I really love So What , so I'm expecting to love this "collaboration" again :)

