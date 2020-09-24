Lee Soo Man revealed to have produced LOOПΔ's comeback title track once again

According to media outlet reports on September 24, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man took part in producing LOOПΔ's comeback title track once again!

Previously, Lee Soo Man worked with the LOOПΔ girls by producing their hit title track "So What". This will mark LOOПΔ's second collaboration with SM Entertainment founder, and LOOПΔ remain the only K-Pop artists outside of SM Entertainment to have received Lee Soo Man's producing guidance.

Meanwhile, LOOПΔ will be returning this October 19 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'Midnight (12:00)'.

