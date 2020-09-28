Find out which NCT 2020 members are featured in tracks 'Misfit' & 'Dancing In The Rain' in 'Resonance Pt.1'!

Are you ready to find out which unique NCT 2020 member combinations will be featured in the tracks "Misfit" and "Dancing In The Rain" from group's upcoming 2nd full album, 'Resonance Pt.1'?

Over the weekend, SM Entertainment announced the unique member combinations which will be featured in NCT 2020's comeback title track "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", as well as two other songs.

Next up, NCT 2020's 90's hip-hop inspired track "Misfit" will be sung by Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, Jeno, Yangyang, and Sungchan! For the boys' warm and jazzy R&B hip-hop number "Dancing In The Rain", vocal lime members including Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Jungwoo, Xiaojun, Chenle, and Johnny will be testing out their chemistry together.

Furthermore, if you missed out on NCT 2020's new set of individual concept photos featuring Sungchan, Shotaro, Jeno, Ten, Jungwoo, and Taeyong from earlier today, you can check them out below! NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt.1' is set for release this coming October 12 at 6 PM KST.

