UP10TION unveiled the tracks to their upcoming mini-album 'Light UP' as they tease each track with a highlight medley.

On September 23 at midnight KST, the boy group gave fans a taste of the tracks to their album. Their 9th mini-album 'Light UP' consists of six tracks in total and is packed full with various genres starting from exciting pop to slow R&B.

The new album will be released on September 24 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album in just a day!