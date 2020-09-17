Lee Min Jung reveals her son was worried about her kiss scenes in drama 'Once Again'

Lee Min Jung revealed her son was worried about her kiss scenes in the KBS drama 'Once Again'.



The actress opened up about her chemistry with Lee Sang Yup in the popular series along with her family's reactions to her kiss scenes. Lee Min Jung expressed, "Since we had the most scenes together, we relied on each other a lot. Lee Sang Yup is always artful and natural when he acts, so I feel like we had good chemistry."



She continued, "I heard that many people thought our faces look alike and that made people like and feel comfortable with seeing us as a couple. That made me happy."



Lee Min Jung also talked about how her family reacted to she and Lee Sang Yup's kiss scenes, saying, "It wasn't a drama that centered around romance, so there was nothing special to begin with. My son reacted like, 'Oh no, we're in trouble.' His father was totally okay, but my son was worried about him getting mad," referring to her husband Lee Byung Hun.



'Once Again' came to an end on September 13 KST. Did you watch the drama?

