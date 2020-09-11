Korean movie fans talk about how '#Alive' became the #1 most-watched movie worldwide on Netflix

Recently, many Korean movie fans are talking about the Korean movie that had made to be the number 1 movie worldwide on Netflix.

Many netizens have discussed in an online community how this movie was able to achieve the best results across the global village.

The movie '#Alive' is an action-thriller zombie movie that was released on Netflix in the second week of September. Since its release, it has reached number 1 worldwide on Netflix.

The movie follows a young man through a zombie apocalypse as the incident strikes the protagonist without notice. The protagonist is a gamer who is stuck in his apartment complex in Seoul as the city falls into chaos.

The protagonist is left in solitary confinement in his apartment until he comes across a fellow survivor. Now, the two think of ways of escape the hell hole.

The movie stars actor Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye as the two main protagonists. Although the movie is another zombie movie, it shows a different aspect of the apocalypse as it displays the first world problems that the protagonist face - such as the lack of internet.

Korean movie fans commented:

"WOW, it hit number 1 on Netflix. Awesome."

"I saw this movie in theaters and it was really good."

"It was fun to watch, I did think it would be popular overseas."



"The movie isn't too long so it's worth watching on Netflix."



"I think this movie isn't worth watching it in theaters so it's doing well on Netflix since a lot of people watch it from home."



"I'm glad this movie is doing well on Netflix."



"It was okay for me. I wouldn't have watched it in theaters though. I watched it on Netflix too."



"This is something you can watch as a time-killer. It was short enough to watch from Netflix."



"I don't know why a lot of Korean people criticized the film. Maybe they're getting tired of zombie movies. It was good in my opinion."



"My non-Korean friend told me to watch this movie because it was fun. I guess overseas like zombie movies more."

