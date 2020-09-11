Idols who suit maximalism the best and are able to pull off any concept perfectly

Idols are known to go through various image changes as they promote new songs and albums. They attempt new concepts and various styles as they build up their career in the entertainment industry.

All the idols are able to perfectly pull off the concept they are promoting but there are idols who suit maximalism more exceptionally than others, ones who can absorb and take on any concept. Recently, Cosmopolitan magazine has chosen five idol members who are able to pull off any concept perfectly.

Without further ado, here are the five idol members picked by Cosmopolitan.

BLACKPINK - Jennie

Jennie is able to take on any concept and is able to absorb it perfectly, whether it is a retro-look or a girl crush look. Jennie is able to conform to the image like a chameleon.

BTS - V

Starting from his debut V was able to pull off any style. he was usually the member of the group with the most flashy flamboyant hair color yet he was able to perfectly pull them off with his good looks. Recently, BTS released the retro disco-pop song "Dynamite" in which V dressed in the retro suit vest with the wide suit pants. V still looked stunning in the retro style.

NCT - Taeyong

Taeyong becomes the living art piece through various makeup, colorful hairstyles, and clothing. Taeyong is able to pull off any extravagant makeup style and hairstyle as nothing looks too much done on him. He has recently shown off a more sporty masculine look with the unit promotion of SuperM.

SHINee - Taemin

Starting with the innocent younger brother's look since his early SHINee days, Taemin went through a complete image change as he started a new chapter in his musical career as a solo artist. Recently, Taemin showed off a villainous look with his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'. He showed off his intense gaze as he is covered with fake tattoos for his new album concept.

CLC - Yeeun

Yeeun boasts of her perfect beauty as if an animation character. She shows off different vibes depending on the concept that she takes on. Without makeup, she radiates the innocence but she becomes a completely different person as she takes on a more fierce concept. Recently, CLC is taking on a girl-crush concept as they release "Helicopter".