BTS and TXT to appear on the final episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND'

On the September 11 episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND', another international fan-favorite contestant was sent home. Although the contestants and the viewers were sad to see a member leave, they are excited as the contestants are a step closer to achieving their dreams.

The long-awaited survival show is coming to an end as the curtains are ready to close and the new rookie boy group makes their debut.

After the recent episode Mnet's 'I-LAND' made a brief announcement about the special guests who will appear on the final episode - BTS and TXT.

Before the viewers were able to leave behind the sorrows of saying goodbye to another contestant, the BTS and TXT fans were able to feel ecstatic to see their beloved groups make an appearance.

However, a few fans and netizens were unable to hide their doubts as the last time BTS appeared on the show, the contestants were only able to meet the boy group through a pre-recorded video. Therefore, many fans held back their anticipations stating, "They might only appear through a video", and "Watch it be a pre-recorded video again."







Despite the doubt, netizens wait for the final episode of the 'I-LAND' that will air next week.







